March 2, 2018

Lois W. Keesley

Edgefield, SC

Lois Woods Keesley, 91, wife of the late Archie E. Keesley, of Lynch St. entered into rest Friday, March 2, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Edgefield United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mrs. Keesley was born in Laurens, SC and was the daughter of William L. and Bessie Babb Woods. She was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Mrs. Keesley was a retired secretary and a volunteer for the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary.

Survivors include; 2 sons, Everette Keesley (Judy), William P. “Billy” Keesley (Linda); 1 daughter, Angie Welchel (Ron); 3 Grandchildren; Kylie Keesley, Sarah (Joel) Sapp, Wesley (Britney) Welchel; 1 great-grand daughter, Bryce; 1 sister-in-law, Mildred Kirby; and various nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Edgefield Medical Clinic and Edgefield County Hospital for their special care and loving attention. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Mary Tez Perano.

The family is at the home of her son Billy Keesley, and will receive friends Monday, March 5, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield County Hospital Auxiliary at 300 Ridge Medical Plaza, Edgefield, SC 29824.

