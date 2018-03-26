Connect on Linked in

March 24, 2018

Ola L. Jolly

Edgefield, SC

Ola Langley Jolly, 79, wife of Bob Jolly, of Meeting St. Rd., entered into rest Saturday March 24, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held 2 PM, Tuesday March 27, 2018 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Jolly was born in Edgefield County and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church. She was retired from Edgefield Dental Clinic and ran a Daycare for several years.

Survivors include her husband; 2 daughters, Barbara Jolly, and Becky (Greg) Smith; 3 grandchildren, Jolly, Carrie Rae, and Lily Smith; 1 brother, John Edward (Jo) Langley; and 1 sister, Vivian Timmerman.

Memorials may be made to Wardlaw Academy 1296 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Monday March 26, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

