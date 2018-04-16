Cimes for This Week

Attempted Murder on Padgett Rd. in Trenton

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected attempted murder Apr. 16 that is believed to have taken place at a home on the 700 block of Padgett Road in Trenton. While the actual event is believed to have taken place at the Padgett Road location, according to the ECSO incident report on this matter, the victim was found on the porch at a home on the 2600 block of Edgefield Road. The victim, a black male in his twenties from Johnston, showed up at the home stating he had been shot. When ECSO deputies arrived, they found the man sitting in a chair on the porch with a gunshot wound to his left hand and another in the upper portion of his left leg.

The victim told law enforcement that when he arrived at his girlfriend’s residence, at the aforementioned Padgett Road address, an unknown black male wearing a dark colored hoodie and carrying a black revolver came from around the corner of the residence and demanded the victim put up his hands. The victim stated the suspect then fired 2-3 rounds at him hitting him the hand and leg. The victim stated the suspect also tried to take his truck but could not locate the keys. However, the suspect did take the victim’s wallet. The victim was transported by EMS for medical treatment of what an ECSO spokesperson said was believed to be non-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement did secure the scene at Padgett Road where they located an area covered in blood under the carport. The scene was processed and possible evidence as well as the victim’s cell phone, which had a bullet lodged in its screen, was recovered.

The ECSO is continuing to investigate this incident.

Edgefield County Man Accidently Shoots Self in Leg

An Edgefield County man accidently shot himself in the leg, Apr. 14, according to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report. The report states that the man explained to law enforcement that he had been shooting his pistol when he went inside his house and noticed the firearm’s hammer was half cocked. The man stated that he was going to let the hammer down but that his finger slipped, and as a result, he shot himself in the leg. When deputies arrived, they found the man using a belt as a tourniquet. One of the deputies provided assistance to the man until EMS arrived on the scene. Witnesses at the scene gave evidence that supported the man’s account of the incident. The gun was recovered and processed to see if it was stolen. It was not, and, as such, was left at the residence in the possession of the victim’s wife. There was no indication given that the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

Theft from Home on Choata Road in Clarks Hill

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft from a residence on Choata Road in Clarks Hill (Edgefield County), Apr. 14. According to an ECSO report, the home, which is not lived in as the owner is trying to sell it, was entered sometime between Apr. 11 and Apr. 14. “A large quantity” of items was described as missing by the homeowner including a Canon ESO Rebel camera with 7 lenses valued at $3000. Additionally, a garage not attached to the home was also entered. The victim was still trying to ascertain the full number of items stolen at the time of the report.

The ECSO is investigating this crime.