April 19, 2018
Rev. J. Brantley Bryan
Oakdale, Louisiana
Rev. J. Brantley Bryan, 41, husband of Letha Hallman Bryan entered into rest Wednesday April 18, 2018 in Oakdale, Louisiana.
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday April 21, 2018 at Berea Baptist Church in Edgefield with burial to follow in Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.
Rev. Bryan was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of Ernest R. “Bubba” and Penny Hiatt Bryan, Jr., he was a member and Pastor of Mt. Hope Baptist Church of Oakdale, Louisiana.
Survivors include his wife; his parents; 2 daughter, Brianna and Rebecca Bryan; 1 son, Rhett Bryan; and 1 brother, Trey (Kelli) Bryan.
Memorials may be made to Disciples Outpost, The UPS Store #1919, PMB #198, Martinez, Ga 30907 or
Online at herehttps://www.disciplesoutpost.org/journey-with-us.html.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM Friday at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
