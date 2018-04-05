Veterans Affairs Office of the County Salute Vietnam Vets

Veterans of Edgefield County and surrounding area who were honored for their service in Vietnam: Pictured, not in order, are James Slater, Johnny Abney, William Thomas, Linley Montgomery, William Haug, Jerome Coleman, David Butler, Bruce Morgan, Bud Hoag, MC Abney, and James Jay (Not pictured).

On March 29, 2018 Edgefield County and surrounding area Veterans were recognized for their service and support during the Vietnam War at the Veterans Affairs Office in Edgefield. The Edgefield office has helped with and recognized over 100 area Veterans during the previous two Veterans Day programs, visits to several of the county’s American Legion Post, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, individual residents, area businesses and, to Veterans that stop by the office. “Our goal is to identify and welcome home every Vietnam era Veteran in the county and surrounding area. We are now focusing on the Veterans that are in assistant living facilities and area hospitals. “

Edgefield Veterans Affairs Office is an official Vietnam War Commemorative Partner.

For more information please call (803) 637-4012

Mike Washington Edgefield County Veterans Affairs