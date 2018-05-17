Barry Jones Charged with Murder in Pool Room Shooting

Barry Jones, 54, of Johnston, SC, is being charged with murder in connection to the May 7, 2018, shooting at the Johnston Pool Room that resulted in the death of Milledge Hall according to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO also confirmed that Jones is being charges with 2 charges of attempted murder, possession of a fire arm during the commission of a violent crime, and shooting into a motor vehicle. The ECSO said that Jones is currently being held in the Richmond County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.