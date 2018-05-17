Barry Jones Charged with Murder in Pool Room Shooting

By on No Comment

Barry Jones Charged with Murder in Pool Room Shooting

 

Barry Jones, 54, of Johnston, SC, is being charged with murder in connection to the May 7, 2018, shooting at the Johnston Pool Room that resulted in the death of Milledge Hall according to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.  The ECSO also confirmed that Jones is being charges with 2 charges of attempted murder, possession of a fire arm during the commission of a violent crime, and shooting into a motor vehicle.  The ECSO said that Jones is currently being held in the Richmond County Jail where he is awaiting extradition.

Barry Jones Charged with Murder in Pool Room Shooting added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.