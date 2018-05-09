ECSO Seeks Suspects in Connection with Theft Ring

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 3 more suspects in connection with the theft ring first reported on by the Advertiser in our Apr. 16 edition. The ECSO has warrants for the arrest of Jacob (Jake) Folland, Cathrin Linares, and Christopher Basnight in connection to multiple thefts that have occurred in Edgefield County and possibly the surrounding areas. All 3 are being sought for grand larceny and are believed to possibly be in the Aiken area.

James Rutland and Robert Martin Keenan, both of Aiken, have already been arrested in connection to this theft ring. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Linares, Basnight, and Folland are asked to call the ECSO at 637-5337. Callers may remain anonymous.