Jackie Whitlock – Trenton, SC

Dateline: Trenton, SC

Jackie Whitlock

Jackie Smith Whitlock, 85, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Saluda Nursing Center.

Born in Lexington County and a daughter of the late Jake and Inez Farmer Smith, she was the wife of the late Ralph Vernon Whitlock. Mrs. Whitlock was a former employee of Batesburg-Leesville High School and was a legal secretary and a homemaker.

Surviving are a son, Heyward Earl “Hank” Robertson (Star) of Saluda, three daughters, Vickie Elaine Robertson of Trenton, Janet Rowe (Cecil Wayne) of Saluda and Joleen Sanders (Mike) of Helots, TX, seven grandchildren, Shane Robertson (Kathy), Robert Robertson (Wendy), Marcus Robertson (Dana), Lucas Robertson (Kristi), Alecia Howard (Jon), Johnathon Rowe (Tayler) and Lindsey Jones (Corey) and fourteen great-grandchildren, Allison, Austin and Tyler Robertson, Ariah, Zed and Lilly Robertson, Avalee and Ansley Robertson, Emme and Gage Robertson, Kylee and Eric Howard, Brooks Wayne Rowe and Katherine Nell Jones..

Mrs. Whitlock was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph David Smith and Sammy Smith and a sister, Rene’ Carlson.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Saluda Memorial Gardens with Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at Ramey Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com

