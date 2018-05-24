Johnston Man Dies from Injuries after Hwy 121 Crash

Larry Lybrand, 73, of Johnston, died May 22 a little after 4:00 p.m. at Augusta University Hospital as a result of injuries he received in a head-on collision on Hwy 121 that same day. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 3:00 in the afternoon when Lybrand, who was driving a 2016 Jeep SUV north on Hwy 121 near H. E. Holmes Road, went left of the center line and struck a 2006 Dodge pickup truck head-on. Both Lybrand and the driver of the other vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Both were taken by EMS to Augusta University Hospital. There was no word available on the condition of the other driver.