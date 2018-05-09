Man Killed in Shooting at Johnston Pool Room

Milledge Hall, 63, of Johnston, was killed Monday, May 7, in a shooting outside the Pool Room on Johnston. According to a spokesperson with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, came to the Pool Room earlier in the day and had words with employees and was asked to leave. However, he returned to the scene some time later in the early evening. When Hall saw the man pull back into the establishment’s parking lot, he went outside to intercept him. Words were exchanged and the suspect ultimately pulled a pistol on Hall and fired at him 2 times hitting him once in the left side and once in the arm. The suspect then fled the scene, and Hall was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries a little after 1:00 a.m. May 8. The entire incident in the parking lot was captured in surveillance video.

Law enforcement agencies were advised of the description on the suspect’s vehicle, and an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office deputy later found him on Hwy 25 North. An Edgefield City Police Officer arrived to backup the deputy, and they followed the suspect as he turned onto the dirt road Log Creek Road off of Pleasant Lane Road. There he exited his vehicle and began firing on law enforcement with an AR-15 rifle. The suspect was hit by law enforcement as they returned fire. However, he also turned the rifle on himself, shooting himself in the neck area. No members of law enforcement were injured in the shooting. The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to recover from his wounds.

The law enforcement members involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay as is protocol for such incidents. The ECSO and the SC Law Enforcement Division is investigating this matter.