Tommy Strother, LCDR (ret.)USN to Speak

VA office of Edgefield County: Please join the Edgefield County Veterans Affairs Office, All of our County Veteran Service Originations, Veterans, Retirees, Widows, Families, and Friends.

Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28, 2018, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on the Edgefield Town Square in Edgefield, SC, between Crouch (ACE) Hardware and the old Plantation House Hotel.

The ceremony will start at 10:00 a.m.; parking and seating will be available for attendees.

Guest speaker will be Tommy Strother, LCDR (ret.) USN researcher/writer and contributor of the wonderful weekly articles in the Edgefield Advertiser “REMEMBERING WORLD WAR I – From Advertiser Issues 100 Years Ago”

The program will include a special reading of the names of our Fallen Heros who are represented by crosses and American Flags on the Square.

