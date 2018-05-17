Mrs. Geraldine Ruth Baron -JOHNSTON, SC

Mrs. Geraldine Ruth Baron

Housewife and former Ceramic Shop Owner

JOHNSTON, SC – Funeral Services for Geraldine Ruth Baron, age 87, of Highway 121, Johnston, SC, who died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., Aiken with Rev. Michel Bineen Mukad as celebrant. Final prayers and commendation will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Ruth was a native of Niagara Falls, NY, the daughter of the late John Hilliard and Evelyn Wells Hilliard. Prior to moving to the Aiken-Johnston area with her husband Bill, Ruth resided with her family in Goose Creek, SC where she was the Supervisor of the Ceramic Shop at the Naval Weapons Station. After moving to Aiken, Ruth operated her own ceramic business for six years.

Survivors include three daughters, Mary Baron of Johnston, Nancy Szatkowski (Larry) of Medina, NY, and Patricia Langille of Johnston, SC; two grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aiken Heart Board, P.O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.

