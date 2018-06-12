Town of Edgefield Begins “Second Saturdays”

Recently the announcement was made that there would be Second Saturdays in store for citizens of Edgefield and the surround to enjoy. The first of these has been advertised.

“All Around Good Time” they say about the first Second Saturday, to begin June 9, 4:00-10:30 p.m. Usually there is a Farmers Market lining the south side of the square each Saturday morning, but on Second Saturday the Farmers Market will join in the activities by opening at 4:00 p.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m.

Sounds like a great day which will include A Movie on the Square, “Space Jam,” sponsored by the First Baptist Church, from “8:30ish until it’s over” says the sponsor.

Keeping pace with these features will be: live music, bouncy house, portrait artist, face painting, wine tasting, BBQ, vendors, home décor and craft workshops, soap making, games, fresh produce, local eats, cotton candy, ice cream, popcorn and more. Wondering “How could there be more?” The invitation is open for all to see!