August 7, 2018, the Johnston community joining in a national event, is asking residents in neighborhoods throughout Johnston and across the nation to lock their doors, turn on the outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Johnston will have a cook-out (free of charge) along with a Back-To-School Drive from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Watson Park. School supplies will be given out on a first come-first serve basis. Come out to help us celebrate!! Submitted