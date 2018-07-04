  Around the Square

And Down Main Street

Preston Cox is photographed next to those great hydrangeas that he calls “hybrids.” (They grow as topiaries; and their color was originally pink and blue!) They decorate the entrance to Nonna’s Italian Restaurant on Main Street where Preston is General Manager, since July 5, 2017 – an anniversary this week! You may have seen him at Prime Steakhouse in Aiken in years past. AND he lives on Main Street, above Chef Bob’s. Welcome to Edgefield, Preston! And when you, the reader, see him, call him by name. And you will see him Mon-Sat. at dinner and Tues.-Fri. at Lunch.