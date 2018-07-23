Letter to Citizens of Edgefield

Picture from Explore Edgefield

From the Mayor

Dear Edgefield,

Pardon our progress!!

After several years of dreaming and planning, we are finally ready to begin construction on the Downtown Improvement Plan. Construction will start the week of July 23rd. It is going to be a challenging 8 to 12 weeks for all of us but especially for our local merchants.

I personally ask you as Edgefield neighbors and friends to support our local merchants more than ever. Wouldn’t it be a tribute to our town for them to see an increase in business during construction!

The end result of this project is going to be exciting. The town square will have improved infrastructure, extra parking, more room for outdoor socializing, and some new landscaping for a more village atmosphere. As is true of all progress, inconveniences and sacrifices will happen, so I thank you, merchants, patrons, and residents ahead for your patience and support.

Please stay tuned to Edgefield’s website, exploreedgefield.com, ECDA, Edgefield Community Development Association, and social media, as we attempt to inform the public of the schedule and progress of the project.

If you have any concerns or comments, as always, please feel free to contact Edgefield Town Hall (803-637-4014) or me directly (803-480-2556).

Shop local…often!

Loving Edgefield,

Ken