Stolen Vehicle Recovered

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office recovered a vehicle estimated to be worth $50,000 last week that was reported stolen by the Clinton Police Department in Clinton, SC. According to an ECSO report on the matter, the Clinton PD notified the ECSO that the OnStar in the stolen vehicle had tracked it to a residence at Jeter Street and Walker Road. A deputy with the ECSO located a white Chevrolet Suburban matching the stolen vehicle’s description in the driveway of a residence at Jeter and Walker. However, the vehicle was moved after initially being found, and the responding officer was then unable to locate it. The ECSO then asked the Clinton PD to disable the vehicle and set off the alarm to aid in locating it again. It was then found abandoned in a field near the 100 block of Promised Land Road. There were no keys in the vehicle. It was recovered by the ECSO and towed from the scene. The vehicle was to be held at a secure location until an investigator with the Clinton PD could come and process it for evidence.