Break-in on Bobwhite Lane

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break-in at a residence on Bobwhite Lane, Aug. 8. According to an ECSO incident report on the matter, the victim noticed that his home and his shop had been broken into when he arrived at the scene to find drop cords running from his shop to his house. He then discovered a back window to his home had been broken and his back door had been kicked in. Inside the home, he found a Browning safe pushed onto the floor and evidence where someone had tried to beat the safe open with an ax. However, at the time law enforcement was on the scene, the only thing the victim had determined to be missing were some old irons valued at $60. However, the damages to the safe and other property were estimated to be worth nearly $3,000. The scene was processed for evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this case.