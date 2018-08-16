Business and Residence Broken Into

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a business and a residence being broken into on Sunday, Aug. 12. Although both were reported on the aforementioned date, the break-in at the residence could have happened anytime between 10:00 on the evening of Aug. 10 to almost midnight on the 12th. According to the ECSO report, the victim in that incident reported to law enforcement that the back door to his Eastview Road residence in Edgefield had been forced open and from his home had been taken approximately $75 worth of silver coins, a black briefcase, a fireproof case, and about $135 worth of uncirculated quarters. This scene was processed for evidence, and the case has been forwarded for further investigation.

Bubba’s Auto Sale on Pinehouse Road in Trenton is the business that was reported broken into. The ECSO report on this incident detailed how an employee of the business contacted law enforcement after she was riding by the car dealership and noticed the front door was open. Once inside the business, she noted that the back window was open and all the desk drawers had been opened and gone through. She was able to determine that keys to three vehicles on the lot had been taken although those vehicles were still on the premises and appeared not to have been bothered. She also found miscellaneous papers, including the titles to other vehicles no longer at the dealership, had been stolen. This case, too, was forwarded for further investigation.