Grovetown Man Becomes 2ndFatality in County, Aug. 4

Arthur Ray Wombles, Jr., 39, of Grovetown, Ga., was the second reported fatality within Edgefield County, Saturday, Aug. 4; the first being pedestrian Lonnie Glanton in the town of Edgefield (see related story). Wombles was found hanging from his own belt at a residence on Springhaven Drive in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County shortly after midnight. A resident of the home as well as EMS attempted to revive Wombles but to no avail. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office did respond to this scene and is handling this incident. An autopsy was performed on Wombles, Monday, Aug. 6. His death has been ruled a suicide.