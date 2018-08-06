Bland Funeral Home

P O Box 425

Johnston, SC 29832

803-275-2509

Birth Date: October 8,1930 Death Date: August 3, 2018

Born in: Monetta, SC Resided in: Johnston, SC

Mrs. Eleanor Lybrand Shealy

Johnston, SC Graveside services for Mrs. Eleanor Lybrand Shealy, age 87, will be held Monday, August 6, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church at 10 a.m prior to the service.

Mrs. Shealy died Friday, August 3, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Grace Cato. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Monetta, SC.

Survivors include: Husband of 26 years, Donald Shealy, daughter: Nancy (Clark) Rushton, Johnston, SC, sons: Mike (Donna) Lybrand, North Augusta, SC, Mark (Sandy) Lybrand, Blythewood, SC. , step-sons: Jeffery (Jan) Shealy, FL. and Bob (Gwen) Shealy, Saluda, SC and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved deeply. She was predeceased in death by husband Charles E. Lybrand.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 297 Holston Street, Monetta, SC or Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center, P O Box 398, Saluda, SC 29138. Bland Funeral Home, Johnston, SC is Assisting the family with arrangements.

