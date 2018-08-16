Bland Funeral Home

Mrs. Juanita Bledsoe Willing Smith

Aiken, SC Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Bledsoe Willing Smith, age 82. will be held Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11am prior to service. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC.

Mrs. Smith died Friday, August 16, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Edna Ruth Bledsoe. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Aiken, SC., retired from Therm-O-Disc , loved to work in her flower garden and was a seamstress.

Survivors include: Sons, J.D. Willing (Teresa), Aiken, SC, and Jack Willing (Callie), Ashland, Al.. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 113 Bethlehem Church Rd., Johnston, SC 29832.

Bland Funeral Home , Johnston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

