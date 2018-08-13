Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

August 12, 2018

Robert Lee “Bob” Bowie

Edgefield, SC

Robert Lee “Bob” Bowie, 68, husband of Lynn Isom Bowie, of Meeting St. Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Saturday, August 11, 2018.

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Edgefield United Methodist Church in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Mr. Bowie was born in Abbeville, SC and was the son of the late Calvin Newell and Mary Emma Hawthorne Bowie. He was retired from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, three sons, Hunter Lee (Kerry) Bowie, Clinton Sharpe Bowie, and Theodore Carroll “Cal” (Morgan) Bowie; four grandchildren, Carter Thomas, Raley Hawthorne, Banks Lawson, and Bennett Lee Bowie; one sister, Bonnie Lowery; and two brothers, Calvin Newell (Clementine) Bowie, Sr., and Edward Sharpe (Christine) Bowie.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824 or to a Charity of Ones Choice.

