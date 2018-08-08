Vehicle Break-in on Pine Ridge Road

A vehicle was reported broken into to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Aug. 2, from a residence on the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in Edgefield. According to the ECSO report, it is believed the vehicle was broken into sometime between 12:30 and 7:00 in the morning on the aforementioned date.  Entry into the vehicle was gained through the passenger side window which was found broken. From the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was taken a wallet containing $400 in cash and several credit cards as well as $100 in smaller bills that had been rolled up and left in the vehicle.  The damage to the vehicle was estimated to be about $300.  The vehicle was processed for possible evidence, and the ECSO is investigating this crime.

