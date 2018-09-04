Luke Bryan is Coming to Edgefield County!

By Scott Cooper

Every Country Music fan, or after this year, American Idol fan, knows who Luke Bryan is. Luke Bryan is an award-winning Country Singer who in 2013, received the Academy of Country Music Awards, the Country Music Association Awards “Entertainer of the Year” award — and has sold over 7 million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.

Loyal fans are already aware Luke Bryan is in his 10thyear of his annual “Farm Tour.” Each Fall, in half a dozen venues around the country, Luke puts on a concert in rural areas, having a party in a corn field, or in the case I am about to share, a cow pasture!”

Sweetwater Grass Fattened Meats, Inc., the all-natural meat company I am a partner in, is proud to host Luke Bryan on one of our farms in the greater CSRA, Misty Morning Farms. Misty Morning Farms, LLC is a farm operating just inside Edgefield County, in North Augusta, on the property which has been in our family for over 100 years.

We are thrilled to host Luke Bryan on October 5thfor his 2018 Farm Tour. We believe this will be a great event for Edgefield County and our entire region! Ticket sales have been tremendous since they went sale June 6th! We are expecting upwards of 20,000 fans entering our historic county!

We sincerely hope you have already ordered your ticket and we look forward to celebrating this great Edgefield County Event with you on Friday October 5th. Tickets can be purchased at www.LukeBryan.com. Once on his home page, click on the “Farm Tour” link in the upper right-hand corner!

Hope to see you there! Here’s wishing you a productive week!