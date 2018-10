A deceased body was found in Edgefield County yesterday afternoon, Oct. 10, on Sandy Springs Road off Mt. Zion Road. According to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, the body was sent to Newberry for an autopsy this morning. More information is expected to follow after those results are received and the victim’s family has been notified of their findings. The Advertiser will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.