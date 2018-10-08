Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

October 4, 2018

Curtis R. Trotter

Modoc, SC

Curtis Ray Trotter, 90, husband of the late Blondelle Clegg Trotter, of Flatrock Rd., Modoc, SC entered into rest Wednesday October 3, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites.

Mr. Trotter was born in Wrightsville, Ga on October 7, 1927 and was the oldest of four sons of the late George Ervin and Della Bland Trotter. After graduating from Saluda High School in SC, Curtis enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 7, 1944, he was a veteran of World War II. A career at Savannah River Site began in 1948 which lasted for 9 years when he returned home from the Navy. In 1961, Mr. Trotter opened his upholstery business known as “Trotter’s Upholstery Shop.” He stayed in this business for 43 years and covered many pieces of furniture. His motto was, “we cover everything but bald heads.”

Mr. Curtis Trotter was a member of Red Oak Grove Baptist Church for 71 years and had been Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Board of Deacons. He was a member of the North Augusta American Legion, was a past member of the Edgefield American Legion where he had served as Commander and was a member of the 40 & 8. Mr. Trotter had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and served for over 20 of those years as Worthy Patron. He was a member of the Parksville Masonic Lodge #199 for over 50 years and had served as District Deputy for 2 years and Secretary for many years. Mr. Trotter was a member of the Jamil Shrine Temple in Columbia, SC and served on the Hospital Relations Unit.

Survivors include two sons, Phillip (Janice) Trotter, and Michael (Ann) Trotter; three daughters, Beverly (Mike) Carlton, Pam (Claude) Bussey, and Renee Clark (Julie Jones); two brothers, Gene and Ervin Trotter; four grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Norman Trotter.

Memorials may be made to: Red Oak Grove Brotherhood, 66 Flatrock Rd., Modoc, SC 29838.

The family is at the home of Helen Corley on Flatrock Rd. and will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Friday, October 5, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

