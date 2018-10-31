Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

October 26, 2018

Doris B. McGee

North Augusta, SC

Doris Bledsoe McGee, 78, wife of Matthew McGee, of Carolina Springs Rd., North Augusta, SC entered into rest Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in the church.

Mrs. McGee was born in Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Rufus Clyde and Nellie Timmerman Bledsoe. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodridge Baptist Church in Clearwater, SC.

Survivors include her husband; 4 children, Ollie “Matt” McGee, III, Don (Shelley) McGee, Deborah, and Donna McGee; one brother, Sonny (Wynell) Bledsoe; one sister, Mary Dale (Dan) Layman; eight grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.