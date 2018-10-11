EDGEFIELD COUNTY HOLDS PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR COMPREHENSIVE PLAN INPUT

The Edgefield County Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will hold three public meetings to seek public input for the preparation of the County’s updated Comprehensive Plan. Meetings will be held on the following dates:

Monday, Oct. 22nd at the City of Johnston Town Hall, 500 Mims Avenue, Johnston, SC 29832 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 23rd at the Edgefield County Council Chambers, 225 Jeter Street in Edgefield, SC 29824 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Wednesday, Oct. 24th at the Sweetwater Community Center, 296 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta, SC 29860 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Edgefield County is preparing an update to the Country’s comprehensive plan as required by the South Carolina Planning Enabling Act. The update will include chapters on population, economic development natural and cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, and priority investment. The meeting will consist of a short presentation by the County’s planning consultants and a breakout group exercise to provide input regarding future land use development issues throughout the County.

For more information about the planning process or ongoing implementation, please contact Kevin Singletary, Edgefield County Planner at ksingletary@edgefieldcounty.sc.govor (803) 637-2101.