Edgefield County Man Missing

Wade Lamar Brannon of Trenton, SC, has been reported missing to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office. Brannon was last seen on Sept. 9 walking down Knight Lane in Trenton. Brannon is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 11”, and weighing about 155 lbs. At the time of his disappearance, Brannon is believed to have been wearing white shirts, black cotton pants, and white shoes. Brannon’s family believes that he could be in danger. The ECSO is investigating this disappearance, and anyone with information regarding Brannon’s whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at 637-5337.