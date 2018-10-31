Strom Thurmond High 1968 Football Championship Team‑

Last Friday night, October 19th2018, the Strom Thurmond High School State Championship Team of 1968 was welcomed home for the 50thAnniversary of their 12-0-1 season. The 68 Rebels defeated Laurens 32-12 in the state AA title game.

The players on the 1968 championship team were: Ben Anderson, Joey Berry, Butch Bledsoe, Charles (Ham) Byrd, David Fox, Tommy Grandy, Mike Harling, Monty Kneece, Bruce Longshore, Sonny Morris, Bettis Rainsford, Buddy Watkins, Dickie Whittle, Randy Bryan, Doug Clark, Richard Dillard, James (Eddie) Edwards, Sid Miller, Frank Reece, Charles Reese, Brannon Rowland, Chuck Smith, Randy Yonce, Jimmy Yonce, John Boatwright, Carroll Clark, Mike Fulmer, Jim Harling, Jim Murdock, Gett Padgett, Fisher Strom, and Wayne McCary. The coaches for the team were Hubert Morris, Phil Musgrave, Russell Hughes, and Jim Helderman

Team managers were Larry Hough and Burrell Boatwright