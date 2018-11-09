$3000 Offering for the Needy

ECCHO President Sallie Cooks

At ECCHO’s Annual Gathering

ECCHO (Edgefield County Churches Helping Others) Held their annual Program on Sunday evening. Rev. Aaron Tripp, Pastor of Edgefield First Baptist Church Presiding. Bro. Tony Longobardo Lead the Responsive Reading, Rev. Willie Abney led prayer. “Words Of Encouragement” was delivered by Rev. George L. Brightharp. His text came from 1 Corinthians 13:1-7 verses.

Financial Appeal was made by Diane Provost. Rev. Sallie Cooks, President, and Director Diane Stephens. Over $3,000 Dollars was raised during the “love offering”.