Arrest Made in Calhoun Murder

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Dantray Curry, 29, of Belvedere, SC, Oct. 26, for the murder of Dakota M. Calhoun. The body of Calhoun was found Oct. 10 on Sandy Springs Road in Edgefield County which is off Mt. Zion Road. It was determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head. Curry is currently being held without bond at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The investigation into this murder is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at 637-5337.