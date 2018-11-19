Honoring All Who Served

On November 9, 2018, the W.E. Parker Elementary School Chorus, under the direction of Ashley LaCross, along with the student body honored our veterans with song, poetry and prose. The musical tribute saluted all branches of the Armed Forces and our National Guard. Our Child Development and Kindergarten classes honored our veterans, singing You’re A Grand Ole Flag. Students from second and fifth grades read letters and poems that they had written, thanking our veterans, as well as their families, who are such a large part of this sacrifice.

A special video tribute, by our first and third grade students, along with a solo by Olyvia Wall, concluded our program. W. E. P. thanks all veterans and your families for your sacrifice and dedication.

Submitted by schools

Honored Veterans, pictured here, gathered at W.E.Parker Elementary on Nov. 9 for a special program.