Paula Ford of Mount Vintage, Edgefield County, dropped by The Advertiser to bring us the picture of her tennis team from Woodside (Aiken) who came in first place in Hilton Head at the 75 & Over Invitational Tennis Tournament. The ladies compete in doubles. As shown in the picture they are all beaming with pride. L to R Jacqui Smith, Paula Ford, Ann Carter, Maryka Bhattacharyya, Ellen Wood, Joanne Sheehan, Mary Jones, Pat Biebel, not pictured Gale Littlewood.