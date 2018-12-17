Break-ins on Rolling Hills Court

Two break-ins were reported to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, Dec.11; both occurring on the 600 block of Rolling Hills Court in Trenton. According to the ECSO reports, each incident involved enclosed sheds. Both of those sheds were not unlocked at the time of the break-ins although one is usually kept locked. From one of the incident locations, the following items were stolen: a Husqvarna 16” chainsaw, a Cub Cadet weed eater, a Milwaukee circular saw, a Minn Kota 30lb trolling motor, and a Millennium deer stand. All of these items were estimated to be worth over $900. At the other crime site, a Campbell/Hausfeld air compressor, a Husqvarna 20” chainsaw, a Poulan Pro 16 “ chainsaw, a Black & Decker circular saw, a four stroke Troybilt weed eater, 2 Minn Kota Endura C2 trolling motors, an older model Minn Kota trolling motor, and a Harbor Freight nail gun were stolen. In all, these items were listed as being worth over $1200.