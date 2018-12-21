Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

December 20, 2018

Catherine Burnett Quarles

Edgefield, SC

Catherine Burnett Quarles, 88, wife of the late Henry C. Quarles, of Hwy 23 West, Edgefield, SC. entered into rest on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Antioch Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC. with burial in church cemetery.

Mrs. Quarles was born in Edgefield and was the daughter of the late Jim and Carrie Langley Burnett. She was retired from Mack’s Dime store as a bookkeeper and Belk’s as a retail clerk and was a homemaker. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Vickie (Jerry) Allen, and Patricia (Wendall) Jones; one brother, Thurmond (Cindy) Burnett; four grandsons, Bobby (Terri) Allen, Chris (Lauren) Allen, and Nathan and Tyler Jones; two great granddaughters, Kylee and Emilee, and one great grandson, Tyler.

The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

