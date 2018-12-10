Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
December 10, 2018
Irene C. Wise
Edgefield, SC
Irene Caughman Wise, 93 wife of the late William A. “Speedy” Wise, entered into rest Sunday, December 9, 2018.
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wise was born in Saluda County, SC and was the daughter of the late Dessie L. and Bessie Bartley Caughman. She was a retired Textile Worker and a member of Edgefield Methodist Church.
Survivors include one sister, Cathleen Caughman Padgett; several nieces and nephews: and a special friend, Carolyn Piekielniak.
