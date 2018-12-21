Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
December 20, 2018
Rebecca Waites Ouzts
Edgefield, SC
Rebecca Waites Ouzts, 82, wife of the late Gordon Ouzts of Hillcrest St., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Graveside Services will be 2 PM Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.
Mrs. Ouzts was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Jimmy G. and Herma V. Twiley Waites. She was retired from the Textile and Retail Business and a member of the Edgefield Church of God.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara (Danny) Hatfield; one son, Raymond (Janette) Ouzts; and seven grandchildren.
The family is at the home of her son Raymond Ouzts, Mims St., Edgefield, SC and will receive friends Friday, December 21, 2018 from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.
