Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

December 9, 2018

Terry Ray Graham

Ward, SC

Terry Ray Graham, 65, of Richland Creek Rd., Ward, SC entered into rest Saturday, December 8, 2018 at his residence.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC.

Mr. Graham was born in Stanton, VA and was the son of the late Tollis and Mary Sybil O’Kelley Graham. He was a former Law Enforcement Officer and a Finance Manager for a Car Dealership. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include two daughters, Andrea G. (Nick) Wates, and Scarlett Graham; two grandchildren, Seth and Avery Wates. He was predeceased by one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Graham, and one brother Dale Graham.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 11, 2018 from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com