Wanted Man Arrested at TranTech

A wanted man was arrested at TranTech Radiator Products in Edgefield, Nov. 29, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office who assisted the SC Law Enforcement Division and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest. According to the ECSO report, they were notified of the man by SCSO. The SCSO informed the ECSO that the man, who is listed on NCIC for a felony Domestic Violence charge, had just gotten out of prison and allegedly owned 2 firearms. He also reportedly made the statement that he was not going back to prison. After meeting with SLED and SCSO, it was decided that plain clothes SLED agents would enter the plant to make the arrest while uniformed ECSO deputies would maintain the perimeter. The plain clothes SLED agents entered the plant and made the arrest without incident. The suspect was transported back to Saluda County, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.