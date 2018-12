Thirty-nine years old Travis Young of Trenton died Nov. 29 as a result of a Nov. 28 shooting in Warrenville. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, Young was shot around 5:00 a.m. at Keith Drive in Aiken County on the 28th. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died from his injuries around 7:00 in the evening, Nov. 29. Young’s body will undergo an autopsy Nov. 30 in Newberry. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this homicide.