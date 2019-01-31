Catherine “Cathy” Bledsoe Gambrell, 67, resident of Curl Dr, wife of Jerry Leon Sr., passed away Monday January 28, 2019 at Hospice Care of the Piedmont.

Born on January 27, 1952 in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Crafton and Erline Boatwright Bledsoe. A graduate of Saluda High School, Cathy spent many years working and focusing in health care services. She was the past director of the Hammond House in North Augusta and was also the director of Bayberry in Greenwood before her illness. Cathy was deeply loved and will be missed by her family, co-workers and residents.

Surviving in addition to her husband of the home is a son, Joey and wife Melanie Gambrell of Edgefield, a granddaughter, Meg Gambrell of the home, and her brother William and wife Judy.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Gambrell Jr. and a sister Gail Walter.

A graveside service was held Friday, February 1st at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood.

Honorary escorts were her nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646

www.blythfuneralhome.com For online condolences please visit

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gambrell family.