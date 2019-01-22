Retiring of Flags in Trenton

Trenton Mayor Padgett stands with the flag box Jonathan Kemp made for Trenton, similar to the one that his twin brother Bradley made for the front yard of the American Legion Hut ion Edgefield. The Trenton box is being housed in the fire department. If you have a torn or ragged US flag, place in one of the boxes mentioned above and the veterans will hold a burning ceremony to appropriately put the flag “to rest.”