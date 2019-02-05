Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

February 4, 2019

Gregg Ryan

Trenton, SC

Gregg Ryan, 63, husband of Karen Humes Ryan, of E. Wise St., Trenton, SC entered into rest Sunday, February 03, 2019.

Funeral Services will be 3 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Edgefield First Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.

Mr. Ryan was born in Edgefield County and was the son of the late Thomas Henry, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Waters Ryan. He was retired from Shaw Industries and was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Bobby Thomas (Erin) Ryan, and Zeb (Leigh) Ryan; one daughter, Tori Grace Ryan; three grandchildren, Joey, Gracie, and Lacon Ryan; one brother, Tom (Lula) Ryan; and one sister, Elizabeth (Dan) Rolfe.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

