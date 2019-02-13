The Battle of Aiken, February 23

Early Photo of Edgefield Bank

This photo reminds us that Wells Fargo is leaving this month. It was on Patsy Smith’s desk – Patsy having served a chain of banks, resulting in Wells Fargo, for over 50 years. She said of this photo – ask if anyone knows the people in the photo, as well as the age (probably early 20thcentury). Note the Edgefield Chronicle, former Edgefield newspaper, on the left, and a barber shop on the right.

The Battle of Aiken will be held on Saturday, February 23rdand Sunday, February 24th, 2019. This is the 25thAnniversary of this event being held by the Barnard E. Bee Camp #1575, Sons of Confederate Veterans and it is going to be bigger and better than ever! Come join us and see history come alive with cannons, cavalry horses and living history experts. For two days, re-enactors eat, sleep, live and fight in a painfully recreated version of the world in 1865. This War Between the States event has grown from a few hundred men with muskets to a full-blown Civil War festival. In addition to battle reenactments, there are authentic 19th-century military encampments, living history presentations, reproductions of medical facilities, an engineer and signal service, and civilian portrayals.

Some of the additional activities scheduled for the weekend, include Dance Demonstrations, a Ladies Tea, Saber Demonstrations, a Ball, Shoot-outs, a Sunday Church Service, and Fashion Shows. During their visit, spectators will be able to visit a potter, a blacksmith, a candle maker, a woodcarver, a laundress, an embalmer, seamstresses, and so many more living history interpreters. Attendees will also get to see a School House, Jail House, Mercantile Store, Homestead/Cabin, a Caisson (Funeral Carriage), and a corral with horses and other livestock. There will be tomahawk throwing, a history of guns, and the Ladies Aid Society will teach about life as camp followers. There will be so much to see, do, and learn about this fascinating part of the South’s history. Make plans to attend the Battle of Aiken, located at 1210 Powell Pond Road, Aiken, SC 29801, and bring your children and grandchildren. Food vendors will be available. For more information, please visit www.battleofaiken.org.