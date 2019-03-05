Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

March 4, 2019

Robert Eugene Proper

Edgefield, SC

Robert Eugene Proper, 70, husband of Ruth Meyrick Proper of Plum Branch Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest Monday, March 04, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Proper was born in Centerville, PA and was the son of the late Donald and Ethel Watkins Proper. He was a retired Asst. Manager for K.F.C.

Survivors include his wife; six sons, Robert, Jr., Richard, Ray, Roger, Roy Proper, and Nathan Burrows; one step-son, Jonathan Meyrick; one daughter, Lynn Watts; two brothers, Donald Proper, Jr, and Edward Proper; two sisters, Betty Jane Krizo, and Donna Claypoole; and numerous grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Shirley Ploss and one brother, Harold Watkins.

The family is at the home.

Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

