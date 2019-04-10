Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

April 9, 2019

Nicholas J. “Nick” Scavens

Edgefield, SC

Nicholas J. “Nick” Scavens, 96, husband of the late Katherine Holland Scavens, of Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.

Graveside services will be 11 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Scavens was born in Sparta, GA and was the son of John Mitchell and Rebecca Bolen Scavens. He graduated from Edgefield High School and Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and was a veteran of the U.S. Merchant Marines during WWII. He was the owner of Scavens Men’s Shop in Edgefield, SC from 1950 to 1972. He was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church, Edgefield Masonic Lodge, and the Edgefield Camellia Club, he was also Administrator of Edgefield Senior Citizen Council and later served as Edgefield County Magistrate, he also served on the Edgefield County Hospital Board of Directors and the Pine Ridge Golf Club and was instrumental in the development of the hospital and golf course.

He was a devoted husband and though not born in Edgefield a true citizen who loved the community and always called it home. He had many friends from all walks of life and all ages and always had an interesting story about growing up in Edgefield and his many adventures after returning to Edgefield after the war. He was a boat builder, avid outdoorsman, jack of many trades and a flower gardener in his senior years, He enjoyed an active life and being with his family, extended family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Rebecca (Bobby) Tidwell; one son, Joseph “Jo” (Angel) Scavens; one grandson, David (Jennifer) Duvall; and two great grandchildren, Rebecca and Hampton Duvall.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield County Hospital, PO Box 590, Edgefield, SC 29824.

