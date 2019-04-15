Two Trenton Men Charged with Numerous Sex Trafficking Charges

Fifty-seven year old Craig Ellis Codd and 39 year old Simon Lavor Hammond, both of Trenton, were charged by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Apr. 3 with 10 counts each of sex trafficking charges. On Apr. 10, the ACSO added 12 more charges related to sex trafficking for each man. The ACSO stated that at least 3 female victims have been identified in relation to these crimes.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests come after a 4 month investigation that was initiated after information of advertising a commercial sexual activity business on various websites was obtained. The investigation resulted in the execution of search warrants at homes belonging to Codd and Hammond on the 8000 block of Justee Lane in Trenton (Aiken County), April 3. The ACSO was assisted in this effort by Aiken County Public Safety, the Department of Home Land Security, as well as from the Air Support Unit with the Customs and Border Protection Agency. Codd and Hammond were both already in custody at the Aiken County Detention Center on unrelated charges when these search warrants were executed.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any sex trafficking crime may call the ACSO at 803-648-6811. Anonymous information may be provided through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or through their website, www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Those reporting information leading to an arrest could receive up to $1,000 in reward money.