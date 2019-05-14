Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Charles Marion Yonce

Johnston, SC

Charles Marion Yonce, 71, husband of Diane Callas Yonce of Mile Bridge Way, Johnston, SC entered into rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, with burial in church cemetery.

Mr. Yonce was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Olin, Sr. and Eunice Pardue Yonce. He was an Independent Truck Driver and a lifetime member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, and a lifetime resident of Johnston, SC. Charles loved his family and friends and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer.

Survivors include his wife; two stepchildren, William Jeffrey “Jeff” (Jenny) Yonce, and John Alexander (Janna) Yonce; four step-grandchildren, Will, Beth, Jonathan, and Jake Yonce; two brothers, James A. “Skip” Yonce and Deryl Yonce.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-0142.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

